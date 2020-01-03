BitTorrent One Day Volume Reaches $85.86 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $61.35 million and approximately $85.86 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00186301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.01355034 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120752 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

