BitTube (TUBE) Achieves Market Cap of $2.11 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Livecoin. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $8,666.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00688690 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003321 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001510 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 226,027,366 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

