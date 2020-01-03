BitWhite Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Exrates and BitFlip. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $24,839.00 and approximately $11,579.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitWhite has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035865 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

