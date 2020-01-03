Blacer Coin (BLCR) Trading 33.4% Lower This Week

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00700010 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001277 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000752 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

