Blacer Coin Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00470917 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001300 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.