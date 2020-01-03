Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $231.42 Million

Brokerages expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report sales of $231.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.79 million to $232.47 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $221.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $895.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $895.07 million to $896.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $939.07 million, with estimates ranging from $937.00 million to $941.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BLKB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens set a $92.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $165,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,678.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $124,700.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,846 shares of company stock valued at $311,288 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,366,000 after buying an additional 95,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,671,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,093,000 after buying an additional 50,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 898,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 682,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,947,000 after buying an additional 61,971 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the period.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

