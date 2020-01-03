BlackCoin Price Down 40.8% Over Last Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $8,896.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade, Livecoin and Trade By Trade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022022 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,693,855 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.