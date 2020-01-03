Blackmoon Market Cap Achieves $4.49 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Blackmoon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00001135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Tidex and Bancor Network. Blackmoon has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $32.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blackmoon has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.19 or 0.01430901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120651 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blackmoon Token Profile

Blackmoon was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmooncrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

Blackmoon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Tidex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

