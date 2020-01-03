Blackmoon Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45.00 (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $45.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blackmoon has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One Blackmoon token can now be purchased for $0.0829 or 0.00001139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00186188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.01353534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120857 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmooncrypto.com. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

Blackmoon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

