BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.95.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $508.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $495.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.92. The firm has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $377.28 and a 52 week high of $510.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,095 shares of company stock worth $2,900,567 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,801,000 after buying an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 20,980.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after purchasing an additional 891,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.