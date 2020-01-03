BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) Insider Buys A$277,638.11 in Stock

BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 203,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.36 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of A$277,638.11 ($196,906.46).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackWall Property Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 173,606 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$239,923.49 ($170,158.50).

On Wednesday, December 4th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 196,060 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.37 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of A$267,817.96 ($189,941.82).

Shares of ASX:BWR remained flat at $A$1.44 ($1.02) during trading on Friday. 30,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.33. The firm has a market cap of $213.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41. BlackWall Property Trust has a 52 week low of A$1.22 ($0.87) and a 52 week high of A$1.55 ($1.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51.

BlackWall Property Trust Company Profile

Blackwall Property Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Blackwall Property Trust is based in Australia.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackWall Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackWall Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.