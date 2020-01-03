Blakecoin (BLC) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $14,148.00 and $2.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,321.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.01818501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.80 or 0.03015425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00573169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00683592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062581 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00023976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013744 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,342 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

