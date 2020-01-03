BLAST One Day Volume Reaches $34.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $59,980.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

999 (999) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038834 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003949 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000703 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000161 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 102,426,630 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.