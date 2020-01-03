Block-Logic (BLTG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.00

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $88,571.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00066199 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

