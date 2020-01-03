Blockburn Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (BURN)

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded 52.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Blockburn token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002686 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Blockburn has a market capitalization of $151,181.00 and $135,067.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockburn has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000814 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Blockburn

BURN is a token. Blockburn's total supply is 1,923,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,966 tokens. Blockburn's official website is blockburn.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockburn Token Trading

Blockburn can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockburn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockburn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockburn using one of the exchanges listed above.

