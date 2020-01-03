Blockmason Credit Protocol Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Binance. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $622,965.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00187950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.01405377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00120289 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Bittrex, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

