Blockpass Market Capitalization Hits $258,226.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $258,226.00 and approximately $1,276.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00185376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.01399218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass launched on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

