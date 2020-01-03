BlockStamp (BST) Trading Up 1,380.7% This Week

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00019784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 1,380.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $37.81 million and $454,313.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00039147 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000679 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003884 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000685 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004089 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,707,090 coins and its circulating supply is 26,164,124 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

