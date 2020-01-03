Blocktix Reaches Market Cap of $179,636.00 (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Blocktix has a market cap of $179,636.00 and $639.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocktix token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Blocktix has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.01404212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blocktix Profile

Blocktix was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

