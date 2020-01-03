Bloom Achieves Market Cap of $1.37 Million (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bloom has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bloom token can now be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Bloom has a market cap of $1.37 million and $163.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.01431116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120574 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Upbit, Bibox, Bittrex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

