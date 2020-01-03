Blox Price Hits $0.0070 (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Blox token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BigONE, Gatecoin and Gate.io. Blox has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $121,130.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blox has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.01434698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120737 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blox Token Profile

Blox’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blox’s official website is blox.io. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blox

Blox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, BigONE, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

