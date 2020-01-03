Blue Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $295,996.00 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $295,996.00 and approximately $320.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, YoBit and TOPBTC. Over the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku.

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

