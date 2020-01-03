Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Price Up 5.6% This Week

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $150,425.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Blue Whale EXchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CPDAX and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.43 or 0.01353246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120900 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Token Profile

Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,784,192 tokens. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn. The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation. The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation.

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CPDAX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Whale EXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Whale EXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

