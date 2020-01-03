Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Vertical Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

In other news, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 6,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $254,267.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,786.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $95,191.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,745.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,940 shares of company stock worth $2,248,861. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

BCC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $36.01. 14,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 2.04. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Boise Cascade had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 17.47%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.