BOK Financial Co. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $7.70 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $7.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.51. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $465.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BOKF. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $87.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $93.72.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $655,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

