Bolivarcoin Market Cap Hits $74,779.00 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bolivarcoin has a total market capitalization of $74,779.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000110 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Profile

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 14,076,814 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

