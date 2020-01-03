BOMB Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,972.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $548,439.00 and approximately $33,972.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB token can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00007832 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00058590 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00083674 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001069 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00059220 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,321.02 or 0.99756741 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 107.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001952 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 955,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,384 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

