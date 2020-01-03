Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.15.

BDRBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $2.30 price objective on Bombardier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bombardier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

OTCMKTS BDRBF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 160,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,124. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

