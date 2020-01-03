Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 2.1% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in Booking by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 357,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,893,000 after purchasing an additional 120,885 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Booking by 26.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,103,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,748,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,110.54.

BKNG traded down $16.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,058.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,532. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,949.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,943.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,637.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2,082.67.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

