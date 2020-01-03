Boolberry Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Boolberry has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Boolberry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001635 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. Boolberry has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $15,494.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Boolberry Coin Profile

Boolberry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam. Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Boolberry

Boolberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boolberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

