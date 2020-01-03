BOScoin (BOS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.63 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. BOScoin has a market cap of $5.42 million and $1.63 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00066145 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,193,189,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,436,707 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

