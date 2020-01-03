Bottos Hits Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $651,428.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Bit-Z and Bibox. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.50 or 0.05856030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030019 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002348 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035896 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OTCBTC, BigONE, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, LBank, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

