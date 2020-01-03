botXcoin Price Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One botXcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN. botXcoin has a market cap of $42.98 million and $346,403.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.01351528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120937 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,631,694,137 tokens. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com. botXcoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog.

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

