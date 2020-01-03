Bounty0x (BNTY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $74.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $272,030.00 and $74.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Kucoin, Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00185242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.70 or 0.01416191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120608 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io.

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

