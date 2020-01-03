Bounty0x Price Up 0% Over Last Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a market cap of $249,477.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01345375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120887 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x launched on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Gate.io and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

