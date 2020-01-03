BoutsPro (BOUTS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,301.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 13% higher against the dollar. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $173,058.00 and $3,301.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00186471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.01348780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120853 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro’s genesis date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

