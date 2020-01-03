BoutsPro Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $151,044.00 and approximately $14,666.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BoutsPro alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.01431116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120574 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro’s genesis date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoutsPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoutsPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.