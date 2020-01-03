Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP Brian A. Larson sold 32,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $925,940.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,533.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,056,777.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,217. 29.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $54,584,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $517,000. III Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 140.4% in the third quarter. III Capital Management now owns 118,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 68,932 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.7% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. 29,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $819.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.22 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

