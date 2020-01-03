BQT Achieves Market Cap of $9.82 Million (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, BQT has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. BQT has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and $175,037.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BQT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BQT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.62 or 0.05938166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002293 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036100 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About BQT

BQTX is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,285,838 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BQT is bqt.io.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.