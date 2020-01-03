Brett P. Monia Sells 173 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $10,423.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,171.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IONS stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.52. 729,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,613. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

