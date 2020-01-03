BriaCoin Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One BriaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. BriaCoin has a market capitalization of $24,639.00 and approximately $103.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BriaCoin Coin Profile

BriaCoin (BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

