Brickblock (BBK) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Brickblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io and BitMart. Brickblock has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $11,660.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Brickblock has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00058682 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084386 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001062 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00059833 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,383.86 or 0.99915028 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 106.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Brickblock Token Profile

Brickblock (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Brickblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

