Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

NASDAQ BHF opened at $39.22 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.07.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.11. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 51.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.