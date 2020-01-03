Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.52.

EAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Brinker International to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,888,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after acquiring an additional 535,748 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the period.

EAT traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $41.80. 29,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,811. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $51.72.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.16 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

