Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) to report sales of $7.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.05 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $5.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $25.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.35 billion to $26.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $42.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.59 billion to $42.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

In other news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332,319 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 225.0% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,012,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,526 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

