Brokerages Anticipate Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $752.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will announce sales of $752.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $746.00 million and the highest is $756.90 million. Pentair posted sales of $740.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.07 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

PNR stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Pentair has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 6,116 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $256,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3,150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,139,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,541 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,896 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,964,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3,979.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 849,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,598,000 after acquiring an additional 828,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

