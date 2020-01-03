Brokerages Anticipate QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $4.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $21.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.29 billion to $22.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.06 billion to $30.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

QCOM stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $94.11. The firm has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,507 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,172. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 242,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,515,000 after acquiring an additional 60,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 729,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,645,000 after acquiring an additional 511,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

