Wall Street brokerages expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to announce $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.06. Banner posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Banner had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $137.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

BANR stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Banner has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

In other Banner news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $42,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Banner by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Banner by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Banner by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

