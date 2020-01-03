Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Brokerages predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post $2.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FL. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,992 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $304,803,000 after buying an additional 878,954 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $48,534,000 after buying an additional 543,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $305,133,000 after buying an additional 454,489 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,395 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $36,402,000 after buying an additional 384,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. Foot Locker has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $68.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

