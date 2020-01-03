Brokerages Expect IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) will announce $299.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.00 million and the lowest is $296.00 million. IBERIABANK reported sales of $265.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IBERIABANK.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.94 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.

IBKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $83.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IBERIABANK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the third quarter worth $944,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 45.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 59,295 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the third quarter worth $9,868,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the third quarter worth $1,906,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the third quarter worth $62,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $74.74 on Friday. IBERIABANK has a 1-year low of $65.38 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBERIABANK (IBKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.